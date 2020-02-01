|
Our hearts are broken. Our sadness is real. With such sorrow, our beloved husband, father, papa and friend has left this earth to find peace and to be with all of his loved ones who went before him. Surrounded by the love of his family, Reginald Gibson passed away at the age of 81 on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the Mississauga Hospital. He was born to the parents David Gibson and Ruth Amy on November 4, 1938 at Mississippi Station Ontario. He was a devoted, loving husband. Married to Lorraine, the love of his life and best friend of 59 years. He was a nurturing, caring, selfless and loving father. His love was unlimited for his children. John (Angela), Donna (Joe), Deborah and Steven (Carolyn). Proud papa who loved and adored his grandchildren. Shaun, Branden, Joe, Britteny, Mario, Adriano, Brianna, Jacob, Ashley, Jennifer, Naomi and his great-grandchildren. He was born into a family with six other brothers and sisters whom he loved very much. Delbert (deceased) (Doris), Elva (Reg), Rae (deceased) (Willis - deceased), Norma (Rick - deceased), Donna (Brian), Dale (Cheryl). Reginald will be profoundly missed by his nieces, nephews, extended family and countless friends. Forever remembered, forever loved, you left a legacy that will never be forgotten. This patriarch of our family will always be remembered with his calming phrase that he always said with his beautiful smile - "Don't worry - Be happy". Services are being held at this time in Oakville, ON. Visitation and Funeral Service will be held in the spring with date and time to be announced at Blair & Son Funeral Home 15 Gore St. W., Perth, followed by interment in Robertsville Cemetery, Robertsville, ON.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 1, 2020