Peacefully at the Broadview Nursing Home on Thursday, January 23, 2019 at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Albert Hawe. Loving mother of the late Cyril Hawe. Reta was the fifth child of ten to the late George and the late Sarah Matchett. Reta will be sadly missed by her daughter-in-law Madeline Hawe, her grandchildren Robin (Anne), Adrienne (Oscar) and her great-grandchild Carl. Reta is survived by her siblings Clara (late Warren) Mckinley, Lola MacKinley, Harvey Matchett and Hiram (Bea) Matchett. Reta was predeceased by her siblings Courtney Matchett, Everett Matchett, Lionel Matchett, Samuel Matchett and Irene Matchett. She will be especially missed by her dear friends Carol Fode, Barb Vigus and Maureen (Joe) McLaughlin. Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Friends are invited to join the family for a Memorial Service commencing at 2:00 p.m. at the Salvation Army, Smiths Falls on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Interment will take place in Spring at the Holy Trinity Anglican Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations to the Salvation Army would be greatly appreciated. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Lannin Funeral Home. Online condolences available at www.lannin.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jan. 25, 2020