|
|
Reta passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Joe Hewitt. Predeceased by her parents Hubert and Ethel Street and her father and mother-in-law Fred and Maude Hewitt. Much loved mother of Donna (Doug) Ayotte, Sharon Hewitt, Brent (Irene) Hewitt, and Nancy (Kirk) MacDowall. Sadly missed by her grandchildren Darlene (André) Bain, Phillip (Joanne) Ayotte, Jennifer (Greg) Allen, Jeremy Hewitt, Amber MacDowall (John), Nathan MacDowall and her great-grandchildren Kaitlyn, Keira and Ryan Bain, Jack Ayotte, Leah Allen, Joel and Charlotte Yemen. Predeceased by her siblings the late Cecil (Vivian) Street, the late Lloyd (Doreen) Street and the late Kenny (Evelyn of Lombardy) Street. Predeceased by her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Theresa (Jim) Simpson, Alvin (Kay) Hewitt, Viola (Archie) Donaldson, Doris Hewitt, Danny Hewitt, Anna (Bob) Kinch, Glenna (W.J.) Wright, Minnie (Keble) Davis, Ivan Hewitt, Verda (George) Abear, Vivian (Cecil) Street, Orville Hewitt (Helen of Jasper) and Elton Hewitt (Marie of Smiths Falls) Fondly remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours. Family and friends paid their respects at the Lannin Funeral Home, Smiths Falls, on Monday, December 23, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. till the time of the service in the Chapel at 1:00 p.m. A Celebration of Reta's life took place immediately following the service at the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 95. Interment followed at Maple Vale Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions to would be greatly appreciated. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Lannin Funeral Home. Online condolences available at www.lannin.ca