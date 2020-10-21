1/1
Retired- 36.5 years Ontario Hydro Member 45 years Bruce Tra HOLLEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Retired-'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Retired- 36.5 years Ontario Hydro Member 45 years Bruce Trail Conservancy-Sydenham Len Holley, long time resident of Port Elgin, Ontario, passed away peacefully at Renfrew Hospice on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at the age of 88 years. Son of the late John and Margaret (Ryan) Holley. Len was brother to the late M.J. Holley, late Catherine Holley, late Bernard (late Leona) Holley, late Irene (late Bill) Pappin, Marjorie (late Clarence) Ludgate, late Mervin Holley, late Tim (Vivian Macklem) Holley. Special thanks to Dr. Low and Dr. Bishop. Our gratitude for the wonderfully attentive and compassionate care from the staff at Quail Creek Retirement Home and Renfrew Hospice. Visitation will be held at the Goulet Funeral Home on Thursday, October 22nd from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Francis Xavier Church Renfrew on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Interment Parish Cemetery. In memory of Len, donations to Renfrew Hospice would be appreciated. DUE TO THE CURRENT RESTRICTIONS REGARDING COVID-19, A LIMITED NUMBER OF PEOPLE ARE PERMITTED AT THE FUNERAL HOME AND CHURCH AT ANY GIVEN TIME - FACE MASKS/COVERINGS ARE REQUESTED FOR THE FUNERAL HOME AND CHURCH. (To RSVP for the funeral home or Church please reserve a spot on the funeral home website or contact the funeral home to confirm attendance at 432-2849.)


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goulet Funeral Home
310 Argyle Street South
Renfrew, ON K7V 1T9
(613) 432-2849
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Goulet Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved