Rheal "Ray" Lafleur

Rheal "Ray" Lafleur Obituary
Died at home surrounded by family at the age of 71 on April 17, 2020. Beloved husband of Donna, father of Adele (Randy), Patrick (Melisa), and grandfather to Brock (Kelley), Derian (Erin), Cynthia and Maya. Missed by sister Maureen (Barry), and brothers Donald (Caroline), Denis (Janet), and Leonard (Linda), sister-in-laws Carlen and Christine, many relatives and friends. Predeceased by his parents, Arsidas & Kathleen Lafleur, brothers Aldege and Kenneth. Following Rheal's wishes, cremation has taken place with final resting grounds at the St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery in Otter-Lake, Quebec, and a celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 22, 2020
