Rhonda Marie McMahon Fletcher
It is with great sadness that we announce Rhonda's passing on Monday November 16, 2020 at the age of 56 years. Cherished daughter of Joseph McMahon. Pre-deceased by her mom Gertrude (Hiderman) McMahon. Loving sister of Jo-Ann (Clifford) Hintz. Proud aunt of Kayla Hintz. Proud step-mom of Katie and Jessie Fletcher. Rhonda will be fondly remembered by her many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was the proud owner of Valley Automation & Control and will be missed by her "Boys". A graveside committal will be held at Holy Rosary Cemetery, Griffith, ON on Saturday November 21st at 10:30 a.m. In Memory of Rhonda, donations to the Kidney Foundation or Renfrew Victoria Hospital would be appreciated. Online condolences/donations: www.gouletfuneralhome.com


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Nov. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Goulet Funeral Home
310 Argyle Street South
Renfrew, ON K7V 1T9
(613) 432-2849
