It is with great sadness that we announce Rhonda's passing on Monday November 16, 2020 at the age of 56 years. Cherished daughter of Joseph McMahon. Pre-deceased by her mom Gertrude (Hiderman) McMahon. Loving sister of Jo-Ann (Clifford) Hintz. Proud aunt of Kayla Hintz. Proud step-mom of Katie and Jessie Fletcher. Rhonda will be fondly remembered by her many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was the proud owner of Valley Automation & Control and will be missed by her "Boys". A graveside committal will be held at Holy Rosary Cemetery, Griffith, ON on Saturday November 21st at 10:30 a.m. In Memory of Rhonda, donations to the Kidney Foundation or Renfrew Victoria Hospital would be appreciated. Online condolences/donations: www.gouletfuneralhome.com