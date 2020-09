Rick passed peacefully away at the Perth Hospital on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the age of 71 years. Beloved father of Matthew (Brynn) Bennett and Amanda Bennett. Dear grandfather of Weston Bennett, Keeley and Taryn Lucas. Cherished by his dear friend Wendy Williams. A Celebration of Rick's Life will take place on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Please contact Amanda for details amandabennett613@gmail.com. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Home, Perth.