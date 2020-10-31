1/1
Richard Bernard "Ricky" BOX
1961-04-16 - 2020-10-23
Passed away at the age of 59 in St. Michael's Hospital (Toronto, Ontario.) Predeceased by his mother Mary MacDonald and survived by his father Bernard Box (Margaret). Brother of Betty Gibson, Denise MacCormack and Chrissy Robillard. Missed by his partner Margaret Kazias of Toronto. Ricky leaves behind a large family of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. A small service will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the White Lake Community Cemetery. Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc. (127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313) Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com

Published in Ottawa Valley News on Oct. 31, 2020.
