Richard Cameron DOWDALL
Of Frankville, passed away peacefully at the Smiths Falls Hospital on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in his 70th year of life. Richard, Loving son of the late William "Bill" and Nettie Dowdall. Devoted brother to Joan (Lyle) Nolan, and Wendy (Jim) Brock. Predeceased by his brothers Bill and Jim Dowdall. Richard will also be lovingly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, extended family, friends, and his cat Harley. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the Lannin Funeral Home. A private family service has been held. Donations in memory of Richard may be made to the Lanark Animal Welfare Society (LAWS). Online condolences available at www.lannin.ca


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Oct. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lannin Funeral Home & Chapel
32 Main Street East
Smiths Falls, ON K7A 1A2
(613) 283-7225
