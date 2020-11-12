1/1
Richard Gabriel Levy
Richard Gabriel Levy of Arnprior passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Tuesday November 3, 2020 in the company of his children at Island View Retirement Residence at the age of 74. Dear son of the late Gabriel "Bud" and Margaret "Peggy" (Riley) Levy. Richard will be lovingly remembered by his family: his daughter Camilla Levy, his son Brandon Levy (Hope) and their mother Catherine Levy (Brown), his sister Susan Allard (Glenn), his aunt, nieces, nephews and cousins. Lifelong friend of Jim Silye and close friend of Fay Brown. Richard will be remembered for his love and passion of 50's and 60's music and as host of the Valley Heritage Radio Station's Rock N Roll show in which he playfully began every broadcast with his favourite hit Del Shannon's "Runaway". Private family arrangements have been entrusted to the Boyce Funeral Home Ltd., 138 Daniel Street North, Arnprior. In memory of Richard, a donation may be made to the Arnprior Regional Health Foundation. Condolences/Tributes/Donations at www.boycefuneralhome.ca


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boyce Funeral Home
138 Daniel Street
Arnprior, ON K7S 2L3
(613) 623-2538
