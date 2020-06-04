Richard Hilliard Leizert
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Monday, May 18, 2020 in Ottawa General Hospital, Rick Leizert peacefully entered into rest at the age of 66 years. Left behind to mourn his loss are his beloved children son James, daughter Jenny, son Cory, grandchildren Justis and Ashley, daughter Jodie White(Greg), grandchildren Chloe-Faith, Lillian, Allan, daughter Dena-Leigh Williams (Shannon), grandsons Connor, Brandt, Seth and Kale. He is sadly missed by his mother Bernice and his siblings Carol Bare (Mark), John (Brenda), Garnet (Sharon), Hilly (Kathy), Jean, Bob (Goldie), Lloyd (Nancy), also several nieces and nephews and best friend Randy Gordon. He is predeceased by his father Hilliard, his brothers Tim and Gary and a sister Gwen. Whether known as son, father, brother, uncle, friend or neighbour he touched the hearts of many. Thank you to everyone who has loved and supported Rick over his life. From those who have given him a helping hand to those who devoted their lives to him. If love could have cured him, Rick would be here today. He is at peace. Due to current circumstances- On June 21, 2020 a private funeral service will be held for immediate family. A celebration of life will be held at the Kemptville Legion at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved