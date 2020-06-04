On Monday, May 18, 2020 in Ottawa General Hospital, Rick Leizert peacefully entered into rest at the age of 66 years. Left behind to mourn his loss are his beloved children son James, daughter Jenny, son Cory, grandchildren Justis and Ashley, daughter Jodie White(Greg), grandchildren Chloe-Faith, Lillian, Allan, daughter Dena-Leigh Williams (Shannon), grandsons Connor, Brandt, Seth and Kale. He is sadly missed by his mother Bernice and his siblings Carol Bare (Mark), John (Brenda), Garnet (Sharon), Hilly (Kathy), Jean, Bob (Goldie), Lloyd (Nancy), also several nieces and nephews and best friend Randy Gordon. He is predeceased by his father Hilliard, his brothers Tim and Gary and a sister Gwen. Whether known as son, father, brother, uncle, friend or neighbour he touched the hearts of many. Thank you to everyone who has loved and supported Rick over his life. From those who have given him a helping hand to those who devoted their lives to him. If love could have cured him, Rick would be here today. He is at peace. Due to current circumstances- On June 21, 2020 a private funeral service will be held for immediate family. A celebration of life will be held at the Kemptville Legion at a later date.



