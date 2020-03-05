Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Wakim
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Wakim

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Wakim In Memoriam
IN LOVING MEMORY The days have turned into months, then years, since we heard your voice. God took you away from us too soon. If only we could turn back the hands of time; back to the years, the months and days when you were still alive, we would tell you how much we love you. Engraved in our hearts so deep, no amount of time can erode the pain. God took you to be with him March 8, 2018. Looking down on us from above and guiding our steps. Your Loving Wife Nowal Wakim And Children Elie Wakim and Rita Wakim
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -