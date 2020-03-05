|
IN LOVING MEMORY The days have turned into months, then years, since we heard your voice. God took you away from us too soon. If only we could turn back the hands of time; back to the years, the months and days when you were still alive, we would tell you how much we love you. Engraved in our hearts so deep, no amount of time can erode the pain. God took you to be with him March 8, 2018. Looking down on us from above and guiding our steps. Your Loving Wife Nowal Wakim And Children Elie Wakim and Rita Wakim
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 5, 2020