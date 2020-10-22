We, the family of the late Rita Kelly, want to express our gratitude and sincere appreciation to relatives, neighbours and friends for the support, expressions of sympathy and kindness during the loss of our dear mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Thank you for the mass offerings, prayers, flowers, charitable donations, food, cards of condolence and phone calls. A sincere thank you to Dr. A. Jordan, and to Dr. N. McGraw and the incredible palliative care and staff nurses at the Perth Hospital. Special thanks to the PSWs Cheryl, Taylor, Ellen, Pearl and Marg for all their care, love and support to our mother. To Father Rod McNeil for the beautiful personalized funeral mass we truly thank you. Thank you too to Dorothy Quattrocchi for the wonderful music. To the CWL Honour Guard thank you for honouring our mother's service in the CWL for the past 60 years. Our heartfelt appreciation to the granddaughters for doing the readings and sharing their memories. Thank you to the grandsons and nephew for acting as honorary pallbearers and pallbearers. She would of been very proud of each and every one of you. Many thanks to Bob Brook and the staff at Lannin Funeral Home for their compassion and professionalism. To all, your warmth, caring and sharing with us has touched us deeply. Sincerely, The Kelly Family



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store