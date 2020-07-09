1/1
Rita Monica COULAS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COULAS, Rita Monica May 5, 1928 - June 30, 2020 Passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the Renfrew Victoria Hospital at the age of 92. Loving wife of the late Ben Coulas. Mother to Ronald (Karen), The late Richard and Bradley (Toni). Loving Grandma to Jeffery, Jennifer (Don), Joanne (Wes), Michael and Chris (Christina). Great Grandma to Cadence, Ryder, Blake, Colton, Myla and Aviella. a Private family visitation will take place followed by Liturgy of The Word in the Zohr Family Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be held in St. Hedwig's Roman Catholic Cemetery, Barry's Bay. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to The Ontario Federation For Cerebral Palsy in memory of Rita. Tributes, condolences and donations can be made online at www.zohrfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved