Rita Veronica nee Quigley RYAN

It is with great sadness that we announce that Rita passed away in her 100th year with family by her side Thursday evening, March 5, 2020 at the Arnprior and District Memorial Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Raymond "Ray" Ryan (September 26, 1990). Cherished mother of Donna Herrick (late Leonard, late Winston Godkin) of North Gower, Sharon Ryan (Mark Stroud) of Arnprior and the late Gary Ryan. Predeceased by her two sisters: Kay Sheahan (late Dan) and Carmel Coady (late James). Daughter of the late William and Mabel (nee Cavanagh) Quigley. Rita will be greatly missed by her grandchildren: Kyle, Ryan, Jodie (Bruce), Krista (Steve), Morgan (Dan) Lesley (Ben), and Laura (Ron), as well as her great-grandchildren: Aedan, Ezra, Ryan, Olivia, Cohen, Talon, Sofia, Ryley and Ashton, as well as her former daughter-in-law Carol. Her final care has been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. A Funeral Mass for Rita was held in St. John Chrysostom Church, Arnprior on Tuesday, March 10th at 1 p.m. Luncheon followed. For those wishing to make a donation in memory of Rita, please consider the St. John Chrysostom Church Restoration Fund. Condolences/Memories/Donations www.pilonfamily.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 7, 2020
