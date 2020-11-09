It is with great sadness that we announce Rob's passing on November 3, 2020 at the age of 41. Loving partner of Krista Brown. Cherished son of Gertrude. Predeceased by his Dad Robert Brydges and Step-dad Charles Ricard. Loving brother of Wanda Kennell (Paul), Jennifer O'Malley, Tania Landriault (Mark). Dear brother in law of Al Scully and Brian O'Malley. Proud uncle of Jacob, Kylie (Matt), Kerrigan, Britney, Tanton and Falyn. He will be greatly missed by his fur baby Jack. Rob will be fondly remembered by his many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A Memorial Visitation will be held at the Goulet Funeral Home 310 Argyle Street S, Renfrew on Friday, November 13th from 6-8 pm. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Fatima Church Renfrew on Saturday November 14th at 10:30 am. Donations in Rob's memory may be made to the Robbie Dean Center or the Renfrew Victoria Hospital Cardiac Unit. Online condolences/donations may be made at www.gouletfuneralhome.com
DUE TO THE CURRENT RESTRICTIONS REGARDING COVID-19, A LIMITED NUMBER OF PEOPLE ARE PERMITTED AT THE FUNERAL HOME, CHURCH OR GRAVESIDE AT ANY GIVEN TIME - FACE MASKS/COVERINGS ARE REQUESTED FOR THE FUNERAL HOME, CHURCH AND GRAVESIDE SERVICE (To RSVP for the funeral home, church or graveside service please reserve a spot on the funeral home website or contact the funeral home to confirm attendance at 432-2849.)