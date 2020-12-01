1/1
Robert Allan "Andy" PRESTON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Of Smiths Falls, passed away peacefully at his home with family by his side at the age of 83. Andy, devoted husband and best friend for over 63 years to Shirleen. Loving son of the late Robert and Anna Preston. Cherished father to Richard (Lorna) Preston, Beverley Preston, Laurie (Tim) Preston, and Patricia Preston. Loving grandpa to Christopher, Ashley, Derrick, Bradley, Joshua, Madison, and his three great grandchildren. "Brother/sister" to Garry Badour and the late Susan Badour. Brother to Mary (Grant) Male. Andy is predeceased by his children Sue (David) Malloy, Linda (Ken) Gillissie, his grandson Robert Preston, and brothers Jack (Geraldine) Preston, and Gary (Gladys) Preston. Andy will also be lovingly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, extended family and wonderful friends. The family extends special thanks to the Civitan Club of Perth for their assistance and care. Cremation has been entrusted to Lannin Funeral Home. A private family burial will take place in the Spring. Donations to the Ottawa Heart Institute in memory of Andy would be greatly appreciated.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lannin Funeral Home & Chapel
32 Main Street East
Smiths Falls, ON K7A 1A2
(613) 283-7225
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lannin Funeral Home & Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved