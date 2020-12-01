Of Smiths Falls, passed away peacefully at his home with family by his side at the age of 83. Andy, devoted husband and best friend for over 63 years to Shirleen. Loving son of the late Robert and Anna Preston. Cherished father to Richard (Lorna) Preston, Beverley Preston, Laurie (Tim) Preston, and Patricia Preston. Loving grandpa to Christopher, Ashley, Derrick, Bradley, Joshua, Madison, and his three great grandchildren. "Brother/sister" to Garry Badour and the late Susan Badour. Brother to Mary (Grant) Male. Andy is predeceased by his children Sue (David) Malloy, Linda (Ken) Gillissie, his grandson Robert Preston, and brothers Jack (Geraldine) Preston, and Gary (Gladys) Preston. Andy will also be lovingly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, extended family and wonderful friends. The family extends special thanks to the Civitan Club of Perth for their assistance and care. Cremation has been entrusted to Lannin Funeral Home. A private family burial will take place in the Spring. Donations to the Ottawa Heart Institute in memory of Andy would be greatly appreciated.