Robert Allan "Bob" SMITH


1944 - 2020
Robert Allan "Bob" SMITH Obituary
Robert Allan "Bob" Smith passed away surrounded by the love of his family, Friday afternoon March 27, 2020 at the Queensway Carleton Hospital in Ottawa at the age of 75. Devoted husband of Susan (Hall). Loving father of Rob (Kim Boisvert) and Erica Dustin (Wayne). Cherished Papa of Zachary and Nathan Smith and Kaitlin and Chloe Dustin. Predeceased by infant son Robert Paul (1966). Son of the late Mac and Bertie Smith of Arnprior. Also predeceased by brother Jack Smith (Louise) and sister Margaret Ann Gordon (late Ken). Survived by sister Brenda Thoms (late Don) and many nieces, nephews and cousins who lovingly shared this life journey with Bob. Bob will be remembered as a kind, gentle, giving soul who loved life. Arrangements by the Boyce Funeral Home Ltd., 138 Daniel Street North, Arnprior. In light of the circumstances surrounding Covid-19, a Celebration of Bob's Life will take place at a later date. In memory of Bob, a donation can be made to the Queensway Carleton Hospital "Geriatric Rehabilitation Unit" online at [email protected] or by calling the funeral home at 613-623-2538. Condolences/Tributes/Donations at www.boycefuneralhome.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020
