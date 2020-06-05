August 22, 1936 to June 03, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce Bob's passing. He will be missed by his children Cindy, Steve (Donna) Rick and Barb. Grandchildren Billi Jean, Jordan (Raisha), Taylor (Robbie) and his six great grandchildren. Predeceased by first wife Betty. Predeceased by second wife Muriel (nee Pettigrew). Step father to Lynda, Donna, Bob, Carla, Bill, Kim, 10 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren. Fondly remembered by all Somerville and Love siblings. Never enough stories from his brother Bill Love about their shenanigans as younger men. Bob had a love for golf, often found at many various golf courses with his dear friend John Young. He was loved by neighbours and friends. When he was not on the golf course, he was at their homes doing random chores, even picking dandelions in the rain. Bob spent the last nine months at Perth Hospital being cared for by the amazing second and third floor staff. With no TV services available to keep him occupied, his favourite pastime was flirting with the ldies and acquiring cookies. Due to Covid-19 a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital - Perth site.



