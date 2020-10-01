1/1
Robert Arthur CLOSS
Peacefully at Lanark Lodge, Perth on Tuesday September 29th, 2020 with his family by his side Robert Arthur Closs (retired owner of Bobs Barber Shop, Smiths Falls) at the age of 85 years. Bob was predeceased by his loving wife Arlie (Graham) Closs. He was the loving and adored father of Lisa (Lyndon) and Dion (Laurie). Bob was the cherished grandpa to Brianna, Sierra and Mikayla and much loved great grandpa to Beau. He was the son of the late Arthur and Mina (Wilson) Closs and brother to Pat (late Theo), Clarence (Joyce), Kenny (Cornelia) and late Carl (Laurie). Bob will be missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a private service will be held for his family. Interment St. Columbkills Cemetery, McDonald's Corners. Bob's family wish to sincerely thank all the dedicated staff at Lanark Lodge Maples ward for the care and compassion provided to Bob over the last year. In remembrance of Bob memorial donations to the Lanark Lodge Memorial Fund, 115 Christie Lake Road, Perth K7H3C6 would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Blair & Son Funeral Home
15 Gore Street West
Perth, ON K7H 2L7
(613) 267-3765
