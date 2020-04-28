|
|
July 4, 1947 - April 25, 2020 Nepean Fire Department - Retired (30 years dedicated service) Peacefully, after a long illness, on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the Almonte General Hospital - Rosamond Unit. Beloved and cherished husband of Marian (nee Smith) for forty-seven years. Adored and loving father of Tina (Silvano Bergnach) and Victoria. Proud grandfather of Connor Scollan. Loving son of the late Johnston and Laura Scollan of Richmond. Beloved brother-in-law of Peggy Smith (late Martin), Maggie Smith and Robert Woods. Lovingly remembered by his many nieces and nephews. He will be fondly remembered by his esteemed fellow firefighters, close friends and fellow hunters. As per his wishes, a private family ceremony will be held. Inurnment to be held at the Highland Park Cemetery, Carp. A very special thanks to Dr. Matthew Tiffany, Dr. K. Kichian and all the wonderful staff at the Almonte General Hospital. For those wishing, donations may be made to the Almonte General Hospital-Fairview Manor Foundation.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 28, 2020