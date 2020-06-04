Robert Caldwell BULLOCH
1936 - 2020
April 20, 1936 to May 28, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Robert Caldwell Bulloch announces his passing on Thursday, May 28, 2020, peacefully and well cared for at the Brockville Stroke Centre. He was predeceased by his parents Hilliard and Lillian (Caldwell) Bulloch. Robert will now be with the love of his life Ethel (Eager) Bulloch who predeceased him in 2015. His children Debra Bulloch (Carman), Steven Bulloch (Deniese), Brian (Stephenie) and Robert Bulloch greatly loved him and will sadly miss him and he will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Angie and Adam Crosbie, Stephenie, Morgan, Matthew and Wyatt, Cory and Dillon and his eight great grandchildren. Robert will also be missed by his sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins and all his extended family and friends. Robert worked many long years as a grader operator for McCoys, Dibblees for 40 years, Nepean and at the end of his career at Cavanagh Construction. He also farmed. Robert loved his family dearly, his horses, his dogs and wild life friends. He was a great father and husband. His enjoyment was working on his farm and feeding the animals, snowmobiling and nature. Due to the restriction of COVID 19, a private service and interment will be held. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 4, 2020.
Blair & Son Funeral Home
Blair & Son Funeral Home
15 Gore Street West
Perth, ON K7H 2L7
(613) 267-3765
