1/2
Robert Cecil "Bob" RING-ADE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(Retired CNR Locomotive Engineer) Bob passed away at the Ottawa Hospital - General Campus on Wednesday evening, August 26, 2020; Robert Cecil Ring-Ade of Arnprior was 88. Dearly loved father of Carolyn Ring-Ade of Montreal and Joan Ring-Ade of Fredericton, NB. Predeceased by his beloved companion Germaine Champagne of Orleans, ON. A quiet and gentle man, Bob will be remembered for his kindness and unique sense of humour. His genuine smile and friendly nature will be missed by his neighbours on John Street as well as all who knew him. Bob's final care and arrangements have been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. A private visitation will take place on Saturday, September 19th. Friends are welcome to join us on their electronic devices for a Funeral Service to be webcast live on Saturday at 12 o'clock noon. Interment will follow at the Albert Street Cemetery, Arnprior. In memory of Bob, please consider a donation to the Renfrew Hospital Dialysis Unit; The Arnprior Hospital; or the Arnprior-Braeside-McNab Seniors at Home Program. Condolences/Memories/Donations www.pilonfamily.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pilon Family Funeral Home
50 John Street North
Arnprior, ON K7S 2N2
(613) 623-5194
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pilon Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved