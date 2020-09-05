(Retired CNR Locomotive Engineer) Bob passed away at the Ottawa Hospital - General Campus on Wednesday evening, August 26, 2020; Robert Cecil Ring-Ade of Arnprior was 88. Dearly loved father of Carolyn Ring-Ade of Montreal and Joan Ring-Ade of Fredericton, NB. Predeceased by his beloved companion Germaine Champagne of Orleans, ON. A quiet and gentle man, Bob will be remembered for his kindness and unique sense of humour. His genuine smile and friendly nature will be missed by his neighbours on John Street as well as all who knew him. Bob's final care and arrangements have been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. A private visitation will take place on Saturday, September 19th. Friends are welcome to join us on their electronic devices for a Funeral Service to be webcast live on Saturday at 12 o'clock noon. Interment will follow at the Albert Street Cemetery, Arnprior. In memory of Bob, please consider a donation to the Renfrew Hospital Dialysis Unit; The Arnprior Hospital; or the Arnprior-Braeside-McNab Seniors at Home Program. Condolences/Memories/Donations www.pilonfamily.ca