Robert Closs
The family of the late Robert (Bob) Closs would like to express their sincere appreciation for the cards, flowers and kind messages sent at this time of loss. A sincere Thank You to Dr. Xu and the staff of the Maples at Lanark Lodge for the excellent care, love and compassion shown to our dad over the last year. A special Thank You to Tracey Laffin for all the pictures and videos you sent us of dad during Covid when we were unable to go and see him. We greatly appreciate and will treasure them always. Thank you to Alex and Blair and Son Funeral home and to the pallbearers for a beautiful service for dad. Lisa, Lyndon, Brianna and Sierra Dion, Laurie and Mikayla

Published in Ottawa Valley News on Nov. 5, 2020.
