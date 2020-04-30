|
|
August 26, 1931-April 21, 2020 Doug died at Almonte Country Haven Nursing Home on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. He was the son of the late Alex Schoular and late Emily (Fraser) Schoular and husband of Pat (Phillips) Schoular (62 years). He will be missed by his children Kathy (Dave), Robb (Rita), Todd, Matt (Sandra) and his grandchildren Justin, Michael, Keegan, Jeremy, Courtney and Juliette; all of whom Doug taught them technical skills in home renovating and a variety of card games over the years. Although Doug's chosen career was an accountant, his first-time renovation project was building the family cottage at Norway Bay, Que. This past Christmas Doug had the privilege of meeting his first great grandchild Cooper, son of Justin and Josee. He was predeceased by his brother Gerry (Rene) of Stratford, Ontario and he will be missed by his brother Jack (Darlene) of Ottawa, nieces Tracey, Kelly, of Ottawa, niece Cheryl and nephew Dennis, of Stratford, Ontario. Throughout his life Doug was involved in the Carleton Place Hockey Association, the United Church of Canada and the Carleton Place Hospital Board of Directors. A life well lived; Dougie was an inspiration to all of us. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Burial will be at Auld Kirk Cemetery, Almonte. The Schoular Family thank Almonte Country Haven staff for their compassionate care and support of Doug since 2014. Arrangements entrusted to the Alan R. Barker Funeral Home 19 McArthur Avenue, Carleton Place. www.barkerfh.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 30, 2020