With broken hearts, the family announces that Bob passed away at the Arnprior and District Memorial Hospital on Wednesday afternoon, November 11, 2020; Robert Edwin "Bob" Fobert of Sandy Hook (Arnprior) was almost 90 years of age. Beloved husband, best friend and partner of the late Ruth (nee Cotie) who predeceased him December 9, 2011. Dearly loved and proud Dad of Bonnie Labelle (Brian McIntosh) of Arnprior and Paula Beattie (Peter) of Kanata. Cherished Grandpa of Angela Yach (Rob), Suzan Labelle (Chris Colton) and Kirk Beattie and Great-Grandpa of Robert Hill and Taylor Yach. Dear brother of Clifford Fobert (late Olive) and Jeannette Laughlin (Bill Gangher). Son of the late Frederick and Florence Fobert. Special brother-in-law of Michael Cotie and John Cotie (Adela). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Bob and his wife Ruth were the founders of Giant Tiger Store # 11, Arnprior. They proudly owned and operated the store from 1973 to 1996. Bob's final care and arrangements have been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior where private family visitation was held on Tuesday, November 17th. A live webcast funeral service took place in the Pilon Family Chapel at 11 o'clock. Interment followed at the Malloch Road Cemetery, Arnprior, directly across the street from his home. In memory of Bob, please consider a donation to the Grove Nursing Home Redevelopment Fund. Condolences/Memories/Donations/Webcast pilonfamily.ca