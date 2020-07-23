1/
Robert Ford
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
The family of Robert Ford wish to express sincere thanks to all who offered sympathy and support through your cards, phone calls, food, and donations. We wish to thank nurse practitioners Claire Barnes and Valerie Cooper, Bayshore nurses, and the PSW who helped Bob remain in his home towards the end of his illness. Special thanks to Dr. Kuchinad for his kindness to Bob. We also thank Blair & Son Funeral Homes for their compassion and assistance. Stan Ford, Dorothy Moss, and families

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jul. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved