The family of Robert Ford wish to express sincere thanks to all who offered sympathy and support through your cards, phone calls, food, and donations. We wish to thank nurse practitioners Claire Barnes and Valerie Cooper, Bayshore nurses, and the PSW who helped Bob remain in his home towards the end of his illness. Special thanks to Dr. Kuchinad for his kindness to Bob. We also thank Blair & Son Funeral Homes for their compassion and assistance. Stan Ford, Dorothy Moss, and families



