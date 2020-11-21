Of Toledo, passed away unexpectedly in Warren Michigan on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the age of 56. Robert, cherished husband of Rhonda. Loving son of Ronald and Diane Dagley. Devoted father to Richard (Janice) Bottineau, and Annette Bottinneau. Loving "papa" to Robert and Tabitha Bottinneau, and "grampa" to Peter (Kourtney), and Eric. Brother of Ronnie (Colette) Dagley, Debbie (Carmen) Harbridge, and Jeannie Dagley. Robert will also be lovingly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Friends may pay their respects at the Lannin Funeral Home on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. A Celebration of Robert's life will be held on Saturday, November 21 from 1 - 3 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 95 in Smiths Falls. As expressions of sympathy donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences available at www. lannin.ca
. Provincial Covid-19 restrictions require the wearing of masks inside the funeral home and the Royal Canadian Legion. Social distancing is required by those not from the same household, and the number of attendees will be limited due to capacity restrictions.