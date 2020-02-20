Home

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel
127 Church Street
Almonte, ON K0A 1A0
(613) 256-3313
Robert George Yaremko Obituary
Born in Hamilton, Ontario, December 6, 1937 passed away unexpectedly at the Almonte General Hospital, February 8, 2020. Robert attended public school and high school in Hamilton, Ontario. While studying at McMaster University he met Pamela Allen who became his wife of 57 years. He is survived by his wife, Pamela, his children Simeon and Tanya and his daughter-in-law Lori. Robert will be remembered for his love of storytelling and his prolific volunteering in his local Almonte Community. Donations in his name can be made to the Mississippi Mills Youth Centre. Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care of C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc. (127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313) Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 20, 2020
