With sadness, the family announces that Bob passed away peacefully at the Almonte General Hospital on Tuesday evening, June 2, 2020. Robert Bruce Graham of Pakenham was only 62. Son of William "Bill" Graham of Etobicoke and the late Gwen Graham. Bob was predeceased by his wife, Karin (nee Jones) on November 23, 2019. Dearly loved Dad of Jacqueline Graham-Gribbon (Ben) of Australia and Greg Graham (Stephanie Lee) of Pakenham. Proud and loving Papa of Jackson, Emma, Clare, Bryson and Connor. Dear brother of Laurie Graham of Muskoka and John Graham (Virginia) of Toronto. Special uncle of Alex Graham (Kathleen) and Rachel Graham (Mike Murphy). Bob's final care and arrangements have been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. A service to celebrate Bob will be held at a future date and will be announced later. In his memory, please consider a donation to World Vision Canada. Condolences/Memories/Donations www.pilonfamily.ca


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pilon Family Funeral Home
50 John Street North
Arnprior, ON K7S 2N2
(613) 623-5194
