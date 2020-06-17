Passed away suddenly at his home in Carleton Place, ON. On Saturday, June 13, 2020. "Bobby" Of Carleton Place, Ontario, at the age of 41. Sadly missed by his parents Wayne and Valerie. Survived by his sister Kelly and his brothers Shawn and Tyler. Proud Uncle to Hannah and Emily. Predeceased by his birth father Robert Alan McGregor. Donations in memory of Bobby may be made to the Lanark County Food Bank or the Lung Association. A Celebration of Bobby's Life will be held at a later date. Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc. (127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313) Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 17, 2020.