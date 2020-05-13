Robert James REID
With great sadness, we announce the passing of Robert James Reid. Died tragically of a farming accident on Sunday, May 10, 2020, aged 52 years. Beloved husband of Michelle (nee Lamontagne) for 20 years. Dear father of Grace, Molly and Olivia. Son of David and Joan (nee Bennett). Dear brother of Gail (Steve Campbell), George (Kim) and Kate Clost (Chad). Brother-in-law of Cara Cracknell (Steve), and Tyler Lamontagne (Sierra). Son-in-law of Patricia (Bob Pellow) and Louise Huet Lamontagne (late Mickey). Sadly missed by many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Robert will be missed by his many friends, neighbours and his church community. Raised in Renfrew, living and working on the family farm. A graduate of Guelph University, active in Grace United Church, Admaston and farm organizations. He devoted his life to family and community. Robert's final care entrusted to McPhail & Perkins Funeral Home. Funeral arrangements are private, due to COVID-19 restrictions. If you wish to celebrate Robert's life, donations can be made to the Renfrew & District Food Bank, to establish the Robert Reid Memorial Fund to aid the less fortunate in Renfrew. Donations can be made by e-transfer to renfrewfoodbank@nrtco.net (please add your address and Robert's name in the subject line) or through canadahelps.org (please add Robert's name in the dedication spot).


Published in Ottawa Valley News on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral
