It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing on Sunday, April 5, 2020 of Robert John (Jack) Andison at the age of 90 years young. He was the beloved husband of the late Betty (nee King) Andison. Jack was big brother to Jean (Bud) Shore and the late Marion Baird and brother-in-in law to Stan Baird. He was much loved uncle to Nanci, Gregg, Donna and Gord as well as best great uncle to his nephews and nieces. Being a crazy car guy, it was no surprise that he and Alvin Paul co-owned and operated Perth Motors on Highway 7 for many years. Jack was a dedicated and widely respected volunteer firefighter; he proudly spent 19 years serving as the Chief of the Perth Fire Department. With endless love to Harold and Emma Jordan, our family is forever grateful. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, formal arrangements for Jack will be announced when the timing is appropriate. He will be interred beside Betty in Elmwood Cemetery. A heartfelt thanks to the nurses and staff at the Perth Community Care Center for their care and compassion. Those wishing to honour Jack with a memorial donation are asked to consider the Great War Memorial Hospital, Perth or fund of one's choice. God bless you Jack. RIP. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 8, 2020