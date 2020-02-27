|
Died peacefully in Perth, Ontario, on February 23, 2020, aged 69. He is survived by his wife, Alison (Kerr), two brothers, Rick (Linda) and Ron (Cathy) and sister Julie (Craig Campbell), along with seven nieces and nephews: Skye, Meaghan, Jesse, Chris, Devon, Jenny and Tess. He is predeceased by his parents, John and Ivy Ball. He was born in Oakville and grew up as an Army brat in Ottawa, Whitehorse, and Chilliwack, BC. He worked for the Canadian Hydrographic Service as a seaman and hydrographer. In 1978, he and his wife drove to Florida, bought a small sailboat, and lived on it for the next 14 years, alternating between cruising in the Bahamas and working as hydrographers on the Mississippi River and in the Gulf of Mexico. In later years they moved ashore and spent the summers in Canada and winters in Little Harbour, Abaco, a solar powered community in the Bahamas. Bob was also an amateur radio operator (KC4JVZ/C6ALD), and part time fisherman, electrician, spelunker, harbourmaster and bartender. A memorial gathering will be held later in the year. To make a donation in memory of Bob, please adopt a wild animal in his name from the Canadian World Wildlife Fund at wwf.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 27, 2020