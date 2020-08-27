1/1
Robert John "Bob" SCOTT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bob passed away peacefully on Monday, August 17, 2020 at his home in Perth with his family by his side. He died at the age of 87 years after a courageous battle with cancer. Bob will be deeply missed by his beloved wife of 60 years, Margaret (nee Ivey) Scott, and his loving family Sidney (Bev) Scott and his children Janice (Ryan) Trudel, Amy (Troy) Dobranski, Daniel (Kyla) Scott; Malcolm (Judy) Scott and their daughter Alexa Scott; Heather (Paul) Snider and their children Peter (Ketsia) Snider and Colin (Madison) Snider; and Stephen (Angela) Scott and their children Amanda Scott and Tyler Scott. Special great-grandfather to Mia and Quinn Trudel, Naomi and Anna Dobranski, Alyssa and Roman Scott, and Margo Snider. He was predeceased by his parents John and Pearl (nee Horricks) Scott, his sister Doris (Kai) Wendleboe and his granddaughter Kathryn Scott. Bob was well respected in the Perth area as a developer, building contractor, farmer and dedicated member and elder of the Presbyterian Church. He will be remembered for his sense of humour, great work ethic, talented woodworking skills and devotion to his family. Bob's family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to Dr. Oh and the kind, caring staff from Bayshore Home Health. Friends may pay their respects at the Blair & Son Funeral Home, 15 Gore St. West, Perth on Friday, August 21st, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the service and interment in Prestonvale Cemetery will be private for the family. In remembrance of Bob, donations to Knox Presbyterian Church, 5664 McDonalds Corners Road, McDonalds Corners, On K0G 1M0 would be greatly appreciated.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blair & Son Funeral Home
15 Gore Street West
Perth, ON K7H 2L7
(613) 267-3765
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blair & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved