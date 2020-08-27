Bob passed away peacefully on Monday, August 17, 2020 at his home in Perth with his family by his side. He died at the age of 87 years after a courageous battle with cancer. Bob will be deeply missed by his beloved wife of 60 years, Margaret (nee Ivey) Scott, and his loving family Sidney (Bev) Scott and his children Janice (Ryan) Trudel, Amy (Troy) Dobranski, Daniel (Kyla) Scott; Malcolm (Judy) Scott and their daughter Alexa Scott; Heather (Paul) Snider and their children Peter (Ketsia) Snider and Colin (Madison) Snider; and Stephen (Angela) Scott and their children Amanda Scott and Tyler Scott. Special great-grandfather to Mia and Quinn Trudel, Naomi and Anna Dobranski, Alyssa and Roman Scott, and Margo Snider. He was predeceased by his parents John and Pearl (nee Horricks) Scott, his sister Doris (Kai) Wendleboe and his granddaughter Kathryn Scott. Bob was well respected in the Perth area as a developer, building contractor, farmer and dedicated member and elder of the Presbyterian Church. He will be remembered for his sense of humour, great work ethic, talented woodworking skills and devotion to his family. Bob's family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to Dr. Oh and the kind, caring staff from Bayshore Home Health. Friends may pay their respects at the Blair & Son Funeral Home, 15 Gore St. West, Perth on Friday, August 21st, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the service and interment in Prestonvale Cemetery will be private for the family. In remembrance of Bob, donations to Knox Presbyterian Church, 5664 McDonalds Corners Road, McDonalds Corners, On K0G 1M0 would be greatly appreciated.