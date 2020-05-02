Robert John "Bob" SERVICE
Peacefully at home on April 27, 2020. Youngest child of Annie Service (Clyde) and William Service of Almonte. Robert was the cherished husband of Faye Audrey Service (McNeely) for 59 years, deeply loved and respected father of Cindy (Myles McLennan) and Janice (Jeffrey Follett) and the adoring Grandpa to Courtney Johnson (Follett), Stephanie Follett (Torres) and Thomas McLennan (Stefani Wynn). Robert was blessed with four great grandchildren, Tennesse Faye Johnson, Oliver Johnson, Noelle Johnson and Penelope Torres. Robert was an integral part of his family's lives and did not let the distance separate them. Robert's family would like to offer their special thanks to the nurses, Dr. Robin Kennie and Dr. James Simpson for their clinical expertise, kindness and compassion. There will be no visitation and a private family service. For those who wish to honour Robert with a memorial donation, please consider the University of Ottawa Heart Institute Foundation.

Published in Ottawa Valley News on May 2, 2020.
