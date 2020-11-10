1/1
Robert Lorne WATSON
It is with deep sorrow the family of Robert Lorne Watson (known as Burly to his friends) passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in the early hours of Friday, November 6th, 2020 at the age of 79 years. Bob leaves behind his beloved wife of 55 years, Adele and his son Neil (Kirsten) and their family Liam and Jenna, son Benton (Britt) and their family Tarek and Kira and son Curtis (Erin) and their daughter Amelia. He will be sadly missed by his siblings Mary Trimble, Ron, Bill, Jack and Jim Watson, all his family and friends. The service arrangements and interment in Rideau Ferry Cemetery are private for the family. Bob's family would like to thank Dr. Del Grande, all the PSW's and St. Elizabeth nurses who cared for him the last year and a half and the wonderful neighbours for all their help. Your concern and kindness is appreciated. In remembrance of Bob, those wishing are asked to consider a memorial donation to the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario, 415 Smyth Road, Ottawa, Ontario K1H 8M8. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Nov. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Blair & Son Funeral Home
15 Gore Street West
Perth, ON K7H 2L7
(613) 267-3765
