With great sadness the family announces that Butch passed away quite suddenly at home in Ottawa on Saturday morning, November 28, 2020. He was 73. Cherished best friend of Murray Lavigne and his pet dog Murphy. Dearly loved brother of Nora Verney (John), Jack (Joyce), Harris (Wendy) and Heather Bahm (Bill). Special nephew of Eva, Helen, Sandi and Pat. Son of the late Morris and Peg (nee Shaw) McCuaig. Also predeceased by his sisters Carol Lewis-White (late Brian) and Alana Schultz (late Owen). Butch will be missed by his many nieces, nephews, cousins friends. His final care and arrangements have been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. A private family graveside service will be held at the Albert Street Cemetery. For those wishing to make a donation, please consider the Arnprior and District Humane Society or a charity of your choice. Condolences/Memories/Donations pilonfamily.ca


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Dec. 1, 2020.
