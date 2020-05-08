Robert McLachlin
Passed away peacefully at the Kingston General Hospital on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 following a brief illness at the age of 68. Loving and devoted husband to the late Rosemary (nee Fisher). He is also predeceased by his parents Donald and Jean McLachlin. Bob is survived by his sister Donna Jackson, and his many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. In keeping with Bob's wishes, his arrangements will be held privately for his family. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to LAWS or the charity of your choice.


Published in Ottawa Valley News on May 8, 2020.
