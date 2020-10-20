Doug passed away suddenly at his home on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at the age of 68. Beloved husband and best friend of Penny-Lee Irish (Weese). Loving father of Angela (John), Miranda (Derek) and Michael (Tracy). Adored Papa to Hannah, Emma, Julia, Jackson, Kaelynne, Madison, Quinlin, Andrew and Kinley. Doug will be sadly missed by his siblings Graydon (Barbara), Maureen (Christopher), Byron (Cynthia), Allan (Ruth), Elizabeth (Tim) and sisters-in-law Deborah Scott and Cynthia Dafoe as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Predeceased by his parents Donald and June Irish. Doug dedicated his life to mentoring youth through the Air Cadets and volunteering in many community programs including the Breakfast Program at CHIMO and the Duncan J. Schoular Lunch Program. He was the President of the 443 Wing RCAFA and worked tirelessly as an active member of the Smiths Falls Free Methodist Church in various Outreach Programs. He will be sadly missed and forever loved by his family and many great friends. Family and friends may pay their respects at the Blair & Son Funeral Home, 112 Beckwith St. N. Smiths Falls on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the Smiths Falls Free Methodist Church, 573 County Rd 29, Smiths Falls on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. If you are planning to attend services, there will be reserved seating and we ask you to email mirandamoffitt44@gmail.com Please note, due to current provincial regulations regarding indoor funeral service gatherings, the church sanctuary may accommodate a 30% capacity to a maximum of 130 attendees. Donations in Doug's name may be made to 585 Rideau Canadian Air Cadet Squadron.