|
|
Former long-term member of the Smiths Falls Civitan, Bob received the citizen of the year award after being chair of the youth arena. Owner of Bob's Painting & Decorating Bob passed peacefully away at the Perth Hospital on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at the age of 77 years. Devoted, and beloved husband of Anne (nee Caswell) for over 57 years. He was the loving father of Kelly (Paul) Mahon and Steven Stanzel (Dawn Augot). Cherished grandfather of Taylor (Courtney), Mitch (Hillary), Kyle (Mel), Katie and Jerrod (Kristen); great-grandfather of Carter, Kayden, Summer, Savanah, Lily and a baby on the way. Bob was the dear brother of Don (Phyllis) Stanzel, Betty (Bert Harper) and Jean (Dennis Wright). He will be sadly missed by his brothers and sisters-in-law; Gwen (Cecil Forrest), Claire Caswell (Rafiel) and Jim Caswell. Bob was predeceased by his parents Harman and Mary Stanzel, his son Todd Stanzel, his brother Ritchie Stanzel, his brother-in-law Ron Caswell and sister-in-law Diane Caswell. He will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date. A private funeral service will be held for the family with the interment to follow in Hillcrest Cemetery, Smiths Falls. If desired, memorial contributions in honour of Bob may be made to the Alzheimer's Society of Lanark County or Scleroderma Canada. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son, 15 Gore St. W., Perth.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 2, 2020