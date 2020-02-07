Home

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel
127 Church Street
Almonte, ON K0A 1A0
(613) 256-3313
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel
127 Church Street
Almonte, ON K0A 1A0
Roberta ASHBY

Roberta ASHBY Obituary
Peacefully at Fairview Manor on February 4, 2020. Roberta Ashby (nee: Morrow) of Almonte in her 91st year. Predeceased by her first husband, George MacFayden and her 2nd husband, Morley Ashby. Predeceased by her only son, Ronald. Survived by her daughter-in-law Sheila MacFayden. Proud Gramma Ashby to Sarah (David). Predeceased by 12 siblings, Margaret, Peter, Frances, Marion, Emmy, Ethel, Beatrice, William, Loretta, Esther, Albert and Florence. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Family and Friends are Invited to the C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL Inc. (127 Church Street, Almonte, ON. (613)256-3313) On Friday, February 7, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. A Private Family Service will be held in the C. R. Gamble Chapel. Spring interment Auld Kirk Cemetery, Almonte. Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 7, 2020
