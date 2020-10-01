Of Lombardy, Ontario, passed away peacefully at Kingston General Hospital on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the age of 87 years. Robin, loving husband of Annette for over 56 years. Loving son of the late James Henry and Violet May Lindop. Dear and loving father to Robert James and Thomas Henry Lindop. Proud grandfather of Ashley, Evan, Jessica and Jacob. Devoted brother to Opal, Primrose, and Joy. Robin will also be lovingly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Robin was a war veteran who served with the RCHA in the Korean Conflict in 1953. Cremation has been entrusted to Lannin Funeral Home. A private family service will be held. As expressions of sympathy donations to the Smiths Falls Legion would be greatly appreciated.Online condolences available at www. lannin.ca