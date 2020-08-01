It is with profound sadness that the family of Roger Campeau announce his passing after a brief illness with cancer on July 28th, 2020 at the age of 69 at Kingston General Hospital with his loving family by his side. Roger will be lovingly remembered by his children, Joseph Campeau (Wendy) and Chantal Campeau (Renato); his grandchildren Devon Campeau and Daphne Campeau; his siblings Georgette Whyte (Gary), Lorence Halladay and Leo Campeau. He is also survived by nieces and nephews Rose Whyte, Angie Gilchrist, Jeff Halladay, Amy Halladay, Lisa Halladay, André Gauvin and Jean Gauvin. He was predeceased by his parents, Henri Campeau and Yvette Campeau, his sister Alice Gauvin, brother-in-law Donald Halladay, and nephews Eugene Whyte and Michael Gauvin. Friends may pay their respects at Blair & Son Funeral Home, 112 Beckwith St. N., Smiths Falls, Tuesday, August 4 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Francis de Sales Church, Smiths Falls on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Please note, due to current provincial regulations regarding indoor funeral service gatherings, the church sanctuary may accommodate a 30% capacity to a maximum of 120 attendees (including the family). We will do our best to accommodate all of those who wish to attend. Memorial donations made in Roger's name to the Canadian Mental Health Association, National, 500-250 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON M5T 2Z5 or online at www.cmha.ca
would be gratefully appreciated by the family. The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at the Kingston General Hospital, specifically the nursing staff on Connell 9 and Dr. Jeffrey Ames and his team, and Dr. Maggie Yu and her team for their care and compassion shown towards our father and us during this difficult time.