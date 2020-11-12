1/1
Roger Eldon Jones
Passed away peacefully on November 10, 2020 at Orchardview by the Mississippi. Roger Formerly of Almonte and Golden Lake, at the age of 84. Beloved husband to the late Vera (nee Hawke). Missed by his three boys Randy (Dawn), Jeffrey (Heather), and Tim. Proud grandfather of Christopher (Patty), Tyler (Sam), Bradley (Shelby), Jessica, and great-grandfather to Alicia, Austin, Bailey and George. Remembered by his extended family and friends. Donations in memory of Roger may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. Funeral arrangements are entrusted into the care of the C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL Inc. (127 Church Street, Almonte, ON. (613)256-3313) Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com

Published in Ottawa Valley News on Nov. 12, 2020.
C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel
127 Church Street
Almonte, ON K0A 1A0
(613) 256-3313
