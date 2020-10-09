1/1
Roger Wayne CLAPP
It is with heavy hearts that our family announce the passing of Roger (Wayne) Clapp, of Perth, Ontario on Friday, October 2nd, 2020 after a short yet courageous battle with cancer. He will be sadly missed by his wife Lester. Loving father of daughters Mary-Jo Gibson (Jeff), Angela Edgar (Tim), Tracy Clapp and Lisa Crabb (Corey). Loving brother to Gary Warwick (Edie). Cherished grandfather to Shane, Charles, Hailey, Branden, Brooklyn, Madison, Kayla and Jackson. Loving great-grandfather to Lily, Eli, Charlie, Colten and Kaysen. Wayne will also be greatly missed by dear friend Dr. Ivan Jackson (Carol). The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the medical staff at Kingston General Hospital and the Perth & Smiths Falls District Hospital for their care and compassion. Wayne dedicated 10 years of employment to the Kingston General Hospital and 29 years to the Great War Memorial Hospital, Perth, along with working for several years at the Royal Canadian Legion - Branch 244. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the family will hold a private celebration of life at a later date. Those wishing are asked to consider memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society National Office, 55 St. Claire Ave West, Suite 500, Toronto, On M4V 2Y7 or the Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities, 2180 Young St., PO Box 770, Stn K, Toronto, On M4P 2V8 as he dedicated much of his time as a coach, athlete and sports enthusiast. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Oct. 9, 2020.
