Roland "Rolly" SCHNOB
(Retired Bricklayer) With heavy hearts the family announces that their Patriarch passed away at the Almonte Fairview Manor with loved ones by his side on Sunday afternoon, October 11, 2020; Roland Joseph Schnob of Arnprior was 90 years of age. Beloved and devoted husband and best friend of Colleen (nee Pecaskie) for over 68 years. Dearly loved Dad of Dale and Leonard Baskin. Predeceased by his two sons: Bobby Schnob (Kim Blackburn) and Bruce Schnob (Monica). Proud "Grampa" of Jason (Jill Campbell), late Jordan (Megan Luckasavitch) and Joe Schnob, Wes Schnob (Lana), Nadine Berardi (Dave), Katelyn Schnob and Emily Schnob, Lisa Laflèche (Hugo) Lindsay Lynch and Tyler Baskin (Courtney Fowler) and "Great-Grampa" of Cole and Robbie, Paige and Karley, Alex and Sophia, Oliver and Jade, Hudson and Delaney. Dear brother Frank Schnob, Jeanette Patrick (late Michael) and Hélène Schnob. Predeceased by his brother and longtime workmate, René Schnob (late Joan). Son of the late Telesphore and Lucia Schnob. Also survived by cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family. A man of many words, Rolly could tell one-liner after one-liner. He loved to tell stories and spend time with family and friends. Hunting, fishing and anything outdoors were among the many passions in Rolly's life. A legend in his own time, Rolly has left his mark on the world. May he rest in peace. Rolly's final care and arrangements were entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior where a private family visitation and service was held in the Pilon Family Chapel. Interment Malloch Road Cemetery. In memory of Rolly, please consider a donation to the St. John Chrysostom Church Memorial Fund. Condolences/Memories/Donations pilonfamily.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pilon Family Funeral Home
50 John Street North
Arnprior, ON K7S 2N2
(613) 623-5194
