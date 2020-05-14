The Leach family The family of the late Ron Leach wish to extend their appreciation to all who helped and offered support at the time of our great loss. We are grateful to the staff at BLAIR & SON'S FUNERAL HOME for their caring and compassionate service. Thanks to Dr. Brian Penney for his continuous care. To "My Leah" and her co-workers at Bayshore also Care Partners for their professional care and support. Also our niece Jenna MacGregor(Leach) for her "special attention". Thanks to Linda Coates and Liz McDonald for their assistance. To family and friends who assisted in providing meals and refreshments as well as flowers and donations. Thank you to everyone who came from near and far to pay their respects and share memories of Ron. Thanks to Ron's "Special Friends" Mike Verdon, Kevin Murphy and Jack Code for all their visits and of course his brothers, sister-in-laws, grandchildren and all our nieces and nephews who meant the world to him. Thanks to Father Rod who provided a very special service. To our children Tammy, Kelly, Kim, Mark and families for always being there for us, and especially at the end for helping me do everything perfectly, just the way their "Dad" would have liked it. Thanks to Renee for being so brave and so helpful, she also made a new "pal". Thanks Scott for your understanding and patience with "All of Us". We will always Love & Miss "You" Never Forgotten You were one in a million Rest in Peace Claire, Renee, Tammy, Jim, Chelsea, Kelly, Jason, Jessica, Kim, Eric, Mike, Lindsay, Erica, Mark, Danielle, Molly



