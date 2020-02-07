Home

POWERED BY

Services
C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel
127 Church Street
Almonte, ON K0A 1A0
(613) 256-3313
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel
127 Church Street
Almonte, ON K0A 1A0
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Kelso
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Arthur Kelso

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Arthur Kelso Obituary
In his 90th year, surrounded by his family, Ron passed away peacefully in his home on February 5, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife Doreen (Vaughan) of nearly 70 years marriage; his beloved daughters Terry (Jerry Casey), Tammy (Peter Mohr), and sons Bill (Kim Love), Derek (Betty Vaillancourt); his much treasured grandchildren, Kristy, Gregory (predeceased), Lisa, Bradley, Michael, Dylan, Ryan, Colin and his great-grandchildren Nicholas, Lucas, Julia, Jack, Vince, Levi, Felicity (predeceased) and also many nieces and nephews. A service will be held in the C. R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc. (127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313) On Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 2 p.m. followed by a reception in the Gamble Suites. Donations in memory of Ron may be made to the Leukemia Foundation. Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -