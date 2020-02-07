|
In his 90th year, surrounded by his family, Ron passed away peacefully in his home on February 5, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife Doreen (Vaughan) of nearly 70 years marriage; his beloved daughters Terry (Jerry Casey), Tammy (Peter Mohr), and sons Bill (Kim Love), Derek (Betty Vaillancourt); his much treasured grandchildren, Kristy, Gregory (predeceased), Lisa, Bradley, Michael, Dylan, Ryan, Colin and his great-grandchildren Nicholas, Lucas, Julia, Jack, Vince, Levi, Felicity (predeceased) and also many nieces and nephews. A service will be held in the C. R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc. (127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313) On Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 2 p.m. followed by a reception in the Gamble Suites. Donations in memory of Ron may be made to the Leukemia Foundation. Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 7, 2020