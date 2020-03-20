|
Passed away peacefully following a brief illness at Broadview Nursing Centre on Monday, March 16, 2020 at the age of 84. Beloved husband and best friend of Geraldine (nee Spooner). He will be sadly missed by his sister Joan (Terry) Stevens, his nephew Michael Stevens and nieces Nancy Stevens all from Bermuda and Joanne Cummings (nee Bjarnason) from Kingston. Ron will be fondly remembered by his sisters-in-law Lucille Saulnier (nee Biggs) and Janet Mainse (nee Biggs) Kingston. Ron was born in Perth, March 11, 1936 to Mary (McNamee) and Raymond Burns. The family moved to Smiths Falls in 1939 and he attended St. Francis de Sales and Smiths Falls Collegiate Institute. As with many young men at the time, he and his friend Buddy McAdam headed west to seek their fame and fortune. Upon his return, he worked for the CPR before moving to Sault Ste. Marie where he was with the railway associated with Algoma Steel. On July 15, 1968 he married Geraldine and they retired back to Smiths Falls in the mid 1990's to enjoy many years together to enjoy the Smiths Falls and surrounding communities. He loved to drive and loved his cars, and in his retirement years he passed his time by driving for Hinton Motors in Perth for many years. Due to the pandemic outbreak, there will be a private family Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Francis de Sales Church at a later date. Private family interment will take place at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Francis de Sales Building Fund.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 20, 2020